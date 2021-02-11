Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 102.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $396,447.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00259725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00107711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00081259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00198638 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.