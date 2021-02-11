Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in January

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBNKF. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

