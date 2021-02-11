Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in January

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBNKF. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

