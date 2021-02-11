Metronome (MET) Hits Market Cap of $29.59 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $100,632.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00263392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.67 or 0.95782621 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,774,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,440,091 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.