Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio Sells 8,668 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 99,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,109. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $411.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

