Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

