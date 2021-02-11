Meyer Handelman Co. Has $35.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

INTC stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

