Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,599 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of MSI opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.