M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 1,882,600.0% in January

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,882,700 shares, a growth of 1,882,600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,568.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MGPUF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

