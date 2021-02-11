MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of MGE Energy worth $54,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

