MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $35.34 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.