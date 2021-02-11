MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MGTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 17,703,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About MGT Capital Investments
