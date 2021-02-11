MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 17,703,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

