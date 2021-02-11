MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0030 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $366,022.63 and approximately $2,866.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00189615 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 399,950,062 coins and its circulating supply is 122,648,134 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

