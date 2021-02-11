Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rose 5% on Thursday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $86.64 and last traded at $86.48. Approximately 18,664,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,229,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

