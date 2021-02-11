MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $20.45. MicroVision shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 162,529 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

