MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Down 12.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) dropped 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 2,034,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 785,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MICT by 3,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MICT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MICT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MICT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

