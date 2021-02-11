MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Down 12.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) dropped 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 2,034,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 785,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.