Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.81. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 4,630 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$58.55 million and a PE ratio of -42.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

