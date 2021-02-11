Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 1.7%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.44 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

Get Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) alerts:

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.