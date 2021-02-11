Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.42. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.