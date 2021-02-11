Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
