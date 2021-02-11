MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 7.5% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $154.10 million and approximately $750,582.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.40 or 0.00030059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005099 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $759.49 or 0.01585570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,703,049 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

