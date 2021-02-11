Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MGHCF remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 101,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a current ratio of 141.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

