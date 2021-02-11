MINDOL (MIN) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MINDOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $54.63 million and $391,133.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00341175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $798.15 or 0.01673692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.