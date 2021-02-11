Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 6% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.55. 552,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 988,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The stock has a market cap of $151.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

