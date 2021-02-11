Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 6% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.55. 552,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 988,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
The stock has a market cap of $151.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
