Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.52. Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 35,451 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

Get Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) alerts:

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.