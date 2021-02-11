Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.52. Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 35,451 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

