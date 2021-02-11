Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches One Day Volume of $471,532.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $471,532.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $27.68 or 0.00057312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00255451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00075951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084016 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 241,588 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

