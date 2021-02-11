Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $43.23 or 0.00090797 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $5.97 million and $359,125.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 138,014 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

