Mithril (MITH) Trading 46.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Mithril has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $15.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00667385 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

