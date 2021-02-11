Mizuho Boosts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $220.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Avalara stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares in the company, valued at $80,900,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 459.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

