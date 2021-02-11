MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $163.06 and last traded at $162.85. Approximately 928,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 502,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

