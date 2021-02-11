Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.75. 1,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

