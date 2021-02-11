Modern Investment Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $362,095.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $362,095.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,172,338 coins and its circulating supply is 2,383,607 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

