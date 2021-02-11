Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.59. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 229,878 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

