Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,644,660.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.44. 5,316,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $183,107,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $26,923,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

