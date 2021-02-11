Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,644,660.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.
- On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.
- On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.44. 5,316,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $183,107,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $26,923,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
