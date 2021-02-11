ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.93

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.93 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 3078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ModivCare stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

