ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.93

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.93 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 3078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
