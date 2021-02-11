Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 160,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,816. The firm has a market cap of $304.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mogo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 205.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.63% of Mogo worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.