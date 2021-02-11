MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Up 9.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 1,092,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 529,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

Get MOGU alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.