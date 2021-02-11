Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.69-2.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.43.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $159.71. 725,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,868. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

