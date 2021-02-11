Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 35,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of MOJGF stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Mojave Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Mojave Gold Company Profile
