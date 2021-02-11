Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 35,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MOJGF stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Mojave Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Mojave Gold Company Profile

Mojave Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.

