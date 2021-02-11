Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

