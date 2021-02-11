Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Up 1.4%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

About Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.