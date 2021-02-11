Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,499. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

