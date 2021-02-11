Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,499. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.