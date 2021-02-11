Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

MDLZ opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

