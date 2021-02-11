Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.34 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $187.46 or 0.00393095 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,837,009 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

