MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $20,646.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010380 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001276 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00160233 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,764,130 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

