Monkey Project (MONK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $56,938.01 and $67.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,976,008 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

