Monmouth Real Estate Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,461% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.
Shares of MNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.