Monmouth Real Estate Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,461% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.