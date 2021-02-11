Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 15,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $5,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,001.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.93 on Thursday, reaching $384.67. 9,983,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,476. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.54.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.