Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $8.06 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00385256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,444,603,231 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

