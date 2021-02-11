More Coin (MORE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $419.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $60,241.04 and $419.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.01093122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.95 or 0.05362063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019458 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

