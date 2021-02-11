Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 10,651,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,954,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $22,909,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $9,027,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
