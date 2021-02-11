Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 10,651,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,954,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $22,909,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $9,027,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.